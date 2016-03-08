Construction underway on Swope Park treetop adventure course

Construction is underway on a treetop adventure course in Swope Park that promises lots of fun for both adults and children. (KCTV5)

The course is being built near the Kansas City Police Department's mounted patrol police station, over the mountain bike trail, and is expected to open in early April.

Go Ape adventure courses let people see parks like they've never seen them before from 20 to 30 feet in the air.

The courses, which include zip lines and swinging ropes, among other obstacles, takes about two hours to complete.

"There's five different sites, sort of linear fashion. They go at their own pace and enjoy it," said Justin Hall with Go Ape. "It's sort of just exhilarating and it's a rush and i think it always exceeds everyone's expectations."

Kansas City will be home to Go Ape's 14th course.

Forest Decker, with the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department, said they noticed the growing popularity of the Go Ape courses in other cities and wanted to bring it here.

"We decided Swope park geographically was a good place," said Decker.

Decker said the parks and recreation department will receive a percentage of ticket sales. He estimates that to be about $30,000 in the first year.

Admission will be $57 for adults and $37 for children and will be reduced for low-income children.

