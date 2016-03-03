Study ranks Missouri second in black homicides

In an annual study, Missouri was ranked second in the highest black homicide victimization rate in the nation with a rate of 30.42 per 100,000.

That number is nearly double the national rate and seven times the overall homicide rate nationwide, according to a new analysis by the Violence Policy Center (VPC).

The annual study, Black Homicide Victimization in the United States: An Analysis of 2013 Homicide Data, ranks states according to their rates in black homicide victimization. The study is based on unpublished data from the FBI Supplementary Homicide Report.

The study details the homicide rates from 2013, which is the most recent year for available comprehensive national data. The study is in its 10th year of being conducted by the Violence Policy Center.

“In America, black men and women face a disproportionate risk of being murdered, a fact both alarming and unacceptable,” said VPC Executive Director Josh Sugarmann. “Moreover, our study found that the vast majority of these homicides are committed with guns, usually a handgun. We hope our research will not only help educate the public and policymakers, but aid those national, state, and community leaders who are already working to end this grave injustice.”

In 2013 in Missouri, there were 216 black homicide victims, resulting in the 30.42 per 100,000 rate. The national rate in the same year was 16.91 per 100,000 and the overall national homicide rate was 4.27 per 100,000.

Eighty eight percent of the homicide victims in Missouri were killed by guns. Nationwide, 84 percent of homicide victims were killed by guns.

For Missouri, the study found that in 2013:

Of the 216 black homicide victims, 188 were male and 28 were female.

16 of the homicide victims were less than 18 years old and two victims were over 65 years old. The average age for all of the victims was 30 years old.

45 of the 88 percent were killed by handguns.

For homicides in which the victim to offender relationship was able to be identified, 83 percent of the homicide victims were killed by someone they knew. 11 victims were killed by strangers.

For homicides in which the circumstances could be identified, 62 percent (52 out of 84) were not related to the commission of any other felony. Of those, 81 percent (42 homicides) involved arguments between the victim and the offender.

For the U.S., the study found that in 2013:

There were 6,217 black homicide victims in the U.S. Blacks represented 13 percent of the nation’s population, yet accounted for 50 percent of all homicide victims.

The black homicide victimization rate was 16.91 per 100,000 in the nation. The overall national homicide victimization rate was 4.27 per 100,000. For whites, the national homicide victimization rate was 2.54 per 100,000.

Of the 6,217 black homicide victims, 5,381 were male and 836 were female. The homicide victimization rate for black male victims were 30.59 per 100,000. The homicide victimization rate for female black victims were 4.36 per 100,000

For homicides which a weapon could be identified, 84 percent (4,960 out of 5,891) of black victims were killed with guns. Of those, 73 percent (3,609 victims) were killed with handguns.

For homicides in which the victim to offender relations was able to be identified, 72 percent of black victims (2,002 out of 2,766) were killed by someone they knew. 764 were killed by strangers.

For homicides in which the circumstances could be identified, 68 percent (2,534 out of 3,754) were not related to the commission of any other felony. Of those, 51 percent (1,284 homicides) involved arguments between the victim and the offender.

FBI data included incidents reported as justifiable homicides of black victims who were killed by law enforcement. In the nation, there were 140 of such incidents in 2013. But, the data does not specifically identify the killings by police that are not ruled justifiable.

Recently, the FBI made an announcement to expand its collection of data on violent encounters with police by 2017.

The calculations for the black homicide victimization rates can be found by dividing the number of black homicide victims by the black populations and multiplying that by 100,000. That is the standard method of comparing fatal levels of gun violence.

Indiana was ranked number one with the highest black homicide victimization rate with 34.15 per 100,000.

The full study can be found here.

