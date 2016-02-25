Campaign seeks to protect kids from guns outside your home

The Brady Campaign estimates there are 1.7 million kids living in homes with loaded guns that aren’t locked up which is a huge safety concern for those kids and their friends. (Asking Saves Kids/Facebook)

When kids go on play dates, parents often ask questions about pets or food allergies, but not many people ask the other parent if they have a gun.

Pediatricians and the Brady Campaign hope parents start doing that, even if it’s slightly awkward. And there’s a new push for parents to ask that question even if it is uncomfortable.

"One parent told me, 'I know there's concern about guns ... so I wanted to let you know we don’t have a gun in our house. Oh by the way, do you have a gun?'" said Loren Stanton with the Brady Campaign.

Everyday in the United States, eight kids are accidentally shot. So the Brady Campaign teamed up with American Academy of Pediatrics to start a new safety campaign called Asking Saves Kids. There’s a website and even a national "I Ask Day" on June 21.

"I think parents who have a gun in the house ought to tell other parents, 'Hey, I have weapon. It is safe secure. It is put away. You don't have to worry about it," Kansas City Mayor Sly James said.

James said when his kids were little he asked other parents about guns, and he encourages all parents to do the same.

"What if one of your friend's find it. What do you do?" parent Markesia Tatum said.

Parents who watched their kids either play with the gun - or ignore the danger - say parents need to talk to their kids about guns and safety and talk to the adults where their child may play.

