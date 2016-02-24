Local grandmother works to protect future generations from gun violence

As part of our week-long series on the debate over guns in the heartland, KCTV5’s Carolyn Long met with the founder of a local group determined to stop the violence. (KCTV5)

More than seven children and teens are killed by guns every day.

The founder of a local group is determined to stop the violence.

While watching the news coverage of young students streaming out of Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, Judy Sherry of Kansas City realized the twenty children who were dead inside that school could have just as easily been one of her own four grandchildren.

“We can't support this kind of mayhem,” said Sherry.

For her, it was a turning point.

Sherry knew just educating her own grandchildren about gun violence was not enough. In 2013, she started a non-profit group called Grandparents Against Gun Violence.

“We are not against guns, but against gun violence, against guns being in hands of wrong people,” Sherry explained.

The group that started with 30 people has grown to more than 500 and they work to keep guns away from the wrong people while still supporting the Second Amendment.

“We would like to see more background checks to weed out some of those people’” said Sherry.

It's estimated 40 percent of guns are sold without a thorough background check and, according to Sherry, local laws are especially lacking.

“Instead of tightening gun laws, we're loosening them," Sherry said. "In Missouri and Kansas, we don't have positive laws made, we have bad laws made."

Grandparents Against Gun Violence is also working towards helping area kids learn better conflict resolution, so violence is not the answer.

Grandparents Against Gun Violence said nothing will stop them from advocating for a change in laws so that guns stop getting into the hands of mass shooters.

For more information on Grandparents Against Gun Violence click here.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.