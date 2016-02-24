Latest gun technology can keep families safe

Nearly every gun sold by a reputable dealer comes with a lock and a case that can lock as well. (KCTV5)

Corinne Mosher stands in front of a long table filled with the latest technology aimed at keeping guns out of the littlest hands.

Not only is she an instructor and director of education for Centerfire Shooting Sports in Olathe, she’s also a mom and the wife of an Overland Park police officer.

"Every time there is an incident or child or individual gains access to a firearm and then they’re unintentionally injured, this is what makes it so tragic," says Mosher. "They are almost all preventable."

Mosher is right.

A 2015 Washington Post survey found a child three years old or younger got their hands on a gun and shot someone 43 times. Fifteen of those cases were deadly and 13 toddlers accidentally killed themselves.

Tragedy recently hit Grandview, when a 4-year-old girl found a gun under a couch at her grandmother’s house and shot herself in the leg. The girl survived and her grandmother was charged.

Nearly every gun sold by a reputable dealer comes with a lock and a case that can lock as well. Children’s Mercy has a program that will give gun owners a lock for free.

But, there is new technology on the market that could allow owners to keep a gun loaded and still prevent deadly accidental shootings.

Biometric technology, such as Intelligun, claims to not only prevent a child from shooting a gun, but even stop a criminal from grabbing and using a police officer’s weapon. They’re also called ‘smart guns.’

One instructional video shows a retrofit kit you put on your handgun. It will only fire if it recognizes an authorized user’s fingerprint.

Mosher got the opportunity to check out some of this biometric technology at the largest gun show in the country in Las Vegas. She says it’s a great idea but it’s not foolproof just yet.

“Biometrics tends not to work for every person in the same way,” says Mosher. “For instance, our safe would read my husband’s fingerprint just fine every time, then occasionally it wouldn’t read mine. It’s cool but it’s not reliable yet.”

Mosher prefers radio frequency identification. She showed us one of her favorites, which she points out, is cheaper than the biometric technology.

It’s a box that pops open when a bracelet with a chip inside is waived over the top. It costs $200.

Another option is a larger gun vault, which Mosher keeps on her nightstand. A chip is used to open the box which can be put in a card, a bracelet or even your phone.

“This would be along the lines of a quick access gun safe. MIddle of the night, I think I need to protect myself, maybe there’s a flashlight, pepper spray, it doesn’t matter,” says Mosher. “It’s very effective.”

The gun vault will run you $250.

“The point being, it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money to make sure that your firearms are secure,” points out Mosher. “There’s really no excuse for not having your guns locked up.”

Mosher also urges gun owners get trained.

"It’s on the adult. It’s on the person who was supposed to be responsible and wasn’t. Children are children. We’re responsible for their safety," Mosher said.

Centerfire Shooting Sports and many gun ranges in the metro offer free training for families.

Our Guns in the Heartland series continues at 10 p.m. Thursday when we show you why more women are buying guns and how they’re influencing the gun industry. Then join us Friday night at 10 p.m. for an inside look at the Jackson County Prosecutor Office in search of cases of people illegally possessing firearms.

Let us know what you think. Share your thoughts on social media using the hashtag #HeartlandGuns.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.