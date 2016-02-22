Community rattled by murder of 4 outside Edgerton

Family members say the bodies of 32-year-old Heather Denham and her baby, Mason Denham, were found in the rubble of a house fire over the weekend. (Kevin Shelton)

Investigators have revealed that the bodies of three adults and an infant were found outside a burning home near Edgerton late Friday night.

A 24-year-old relative, Grayden Denham, is being called a "person of interest" in their murders. He was arrested near Flagstaff, AZ, and is being held at the Yavapai County Jail. At this time, he has only been charged with stealing a car from the fire scene.

Members of the Platte County Sheriff’s Department are guarding the scene in the 4100 block of Buena Vista Road around the clock as investigators comb through evidence piece by piece.

Police said the bodies were set on fire and found outside the home. Autopsies have been completed, but authorities have yet to reveal the exact cause of death. The medical examiner said the four people were murdered.

The community is rattled.

“It's a tragedy. It's a tragedy,” said Debbie Phan, who was dropping off flowers at the scene.

They’re are eager to find out what happened.

“It's very scary. You don't know what's going to come next. So you want to start locking your house doors with the, everything that's been doing on,” said Barbara Carter.

Family members say the bodies found in the rubble of a house were those of 32-year-old Heather Denham and her 3-month-old baby, Mason Denham, and Heather Denham's grandparents, Russell and Shirley Denham.

“She’s beautiful, great mom who loved her baby," said family member Kevin Shelton.

Grayden Denham was found wandering naked near an elementary school 1,000 miles away after allegedly stealing his grandfather's car. Tips from a motel manager in Arizona about an abandoned Nissan Versa led investigators to him.

Grayden Denham is the brother of Heather Denham. His family says they believe he's innocent. They say they were relieved when he was found safe in Arizona Sunday night.

“We’re just happy that he’s been found alive. We’re hoping now that we’ll be able to piece together the dots to figure out what happened," Shelton said.

His mother, Shelly Denham, said she doesn't believe her son is responsible for the deaths. She said Grayden Denham and Heather Denham were very close. She knows he would never do anything to harm her or anyone else in their family.

"It's been a wave of emotions to where I can't quit crying and the tears are so hard that I can't see, and then I'll go to it doesn't feel real to just numb," she said.

Missouri authorities are going to Arizona to talk to Grayden Denham and gather more evidence in the case, but they won’t give any indication as to what that evidence may be.

Dozens of families in Edgerton attended a prayer service Sunday night asking for healing.

