Federal, state guns laws form conflicting debate in Kansas, Missouri

If you bring up the subject of gun laws, you're almost certain to spark a heated debate.

Don Pind is a local gunsmith and has strong opinions on gun laws.

"They (the government) have enough information to be dangerous," he said.

KCTV5 News asked Pind about gun laws and the politicians who write them.

"The state of Missouri passed a law that doesn't have any effect. You can't get a gun at 19 unless your mommy buys it for you," Pind commented.

Federal laws are even tougher, stating you have to be 21 to buy a handgun. In what seems like an obvious conflict, Missouri law allows you to carry a handgun at 19.

.And, it's not just Missouri legislators Pind takes issue with. He says some Kansas gun laws don't make sense either.

"So, to get a hunting license to go in the woods by yourself, you need to take a class. But, if you want to carry a gun in a crowd of people. that's legal. Someone wasn't thinking when the passed that," Pind stated.

"Yeah, well, true! I don't understand the logic of that either," said Lauren Stanton with the Brady Campaign.

The Brady Campaign also questions background checks. Gun shops run background checks on in-store purchases, but if the weapons are bought or sold in private purchases, there are no checks.

It all starts with online ads.

"But, we don't touch those because every time you do there's the accusation that's against the second amendment," Stanton said.

"Every day, there's slow motion mass murder every single day people dying in this city and all over the country by handguns," Kansas City Mayor Sly James observed.

James is frustrated with gun laws. And, since Kansas City is nestled between two states, it's ever trickier.

Right now, it's legal to privately purchase rifles, shotguns and handguns in Missouri and Kansas. But, it's illegal to take those guns across state lines.

President Barack Obama says relaxed regulations in Missouri have led to an increase in homicides. James agrees.

But, the National Rifle Association responds that information came from a pro-gun control group, not from government statistics. And, the NRA says it's impossible to neatly to analyze a crime trend and point the finger at just one law.

All this proves that went it comes to guns, the information gets complicated very quickly.

