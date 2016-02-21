Man sought in fatal Platte County fire arrested naked in Arizona - KCTV5

NEW DETAILS

Man sought in fatal Platte County fire arrested naked in Arizona

Family members say the bodies of 32-year-old Heather Denham and her baby, Mason Denham, were found in the rubble of a house fire over the weekend. (Submitted photo) Family members say the bodies of 32-year-old Heather Denham and her baby, Mason Denham, were found in the rubble of a house fire over the weekend. (Submitted photo)
The sheriff's office in Yavapai County, Arizona, said 24-year-old Grayden Denham was arrested Sunday and was jailed on suspicion of theft and displaying a fictitious license plate. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office) The sheriff's office in Yavapai County, Arizona, said 24-year-old Grayden Denham was arrested Sunday and was jailed on suspicion of theft and displaying a fictitious license plate. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -

A man considered a "person of interest" in a Platte County fire that killed four people was arrested over the weekend after he was found walking naked in northwestern Arizona, authorities said Monday.

The sheriff's office in Yavapai County, AZ, said 24-year-old Grayden Denham was arrested Sunday. He was jailed on suspicion of theft and displaying a fictitious license plate. 

Officers found Denham's clothes and his driver's license inside an abandoned car, which was stolen from his murdered grandfather.

Investigators in Missouri want to talk to Denham about a quadruple murder outside Edgerton in rural Platte County at the home he shared with his grandparents, baby nephew and sister.

Family members tell KCTV5 the victims are 32-year-old Heather Denham, her three-month-old baby boy, Mason, and Heather's grandparents, Russell and Shirley Denham. 

Not much is left of the home. The four bodies were found outside the burned structure. Sheriff Mark Owen says it appears the four had been set on fire, but it's still not known if they died before or after the fire.

"This has been on-going, haven't stopped at all, what caused this, what we can do to bring justice for these victims," Owen said.

Owen says at least 20 investigators are working the case.

As for Grayden Denham, he is a father with two small children. One child is around five years old and the second is a baby.

Prosecutors say he owes child support.

Family members say they're grateful Grayden Denham has been found. They told KCTV5 he has no history of mental illness that they're aware of.

KCTV5 has learned that Grayden Denham has a criminal record. It started in Raytown with traffic tickets. He ended up in custody in Johnson County, MO, for driving on a suspended license.

Grayden Denham was also charged with assaulting a corrections officer while he was in jail.

Records indicate the officer had to use mace to stop Grayden Denham from attacking him, and that he hid in a jail cell to protect himself. The report says video of the attack shows Grayden Denham smiling.

Platte County authorities held a news conference Monday to discuss what they described as progress in the case. The fire was reported just before midnight Friday at the home in the 4100 block of Buena Vista Road.

Denham is awaiting extradition to Missouri.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help family members with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

