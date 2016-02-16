Guns in the Heartland: KCTV5 News tackles issue head-on

Watch our Guns in the Heartland coverage all next week at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KCTV5 News. We invite you to join the conversation online and on social media. (KCTV5)

Everybody has an opinion about guns.

The debate rages on every day. It is important to all of us. It both unites us and divides us.

KCTV5 News is going beyond the headlines of the gun debate, closely examining the issue that runs deep in our community. We are digging deeper - separating fact from fiction and rumor from reality - to bring you a complete picture of Guns in the Heartland.

Our newsroom is spending a week exploring the topics at heart. Starting Monday, we go in-depth on guns, talking to people who own them, people who sell them and people who regulate them.

We will explore gun laws on both sides of the state line and explain why they are different.

Learn how experts say you should talk to your children about guns and see an eye-opening experiment that brought tears to parents’ eyes.

We will show you the latest technology to protect your family from gun-related accidents.

We will take you inside a unique class that teaches gun safety to kids with hands-on experience. Visit a local church that is tackling the gun debate in their Sunday sermon.

And find out why more women are buying guns and how they’re influencing the gun industry.

There will be no spin, no hype and no agenda. Just straightforward reporting.

Watch our Guns in the Heartland coverage all next week at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KCTV5 News. We invite you to join the conversation online and on social media.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.