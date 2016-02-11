Police: Woman says 4-5 men broke into her home, raped her

A woman says four to five men broke into her apartment and forcibly raped her in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Independence police say they are investigating the sexual assault and first-degree burglary claims.

The victim said it happened between 1 and 3 a.m. at her Stoneybrook Apartment home in the 17000 block of U.S. Highway 24.

The complex's management has not notified tenants of the break in and sexual assault.

"We haven't found out nothing. We seen the feds out yesterday, but we didn't know what was going on," said Chris Murray, whose girlfriend lives in the complex.

The victim couldn't provide much suspect information because she said the men covered her face with clothing. She could only provide very vague descriptions of race and size.

Fear of the men's return is enough for Murray to bring up the conversation of moving out with his girlfriend.

"I'm scared for them, me. because who knows what they'll do next? If they will come back that's just real crazy to do to some innocent young girl," he said.

A look at Independence crime maps shows that sexual assaults are not common in the area.

At Soneybrook, people need a key to get inside the buildings, bu the locks don't always work.

"Sometimes you close them real lightly they'll get stuck, but usually they'll slam and lock, so that's weird," Murray said.

KCTV5 was at the apartments Thursday night and did not see extra security during that time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call 816-474-TIPS or 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

