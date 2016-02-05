Man killed by Independence officer after chase identified

The man who was shot and killed late Thursday night by an Independence police officer after a chase has been identified.

The man is 47-year-old Harless Scott.

It all started at about 11:30 p.m. when that police officer tried to pull over what he believed was a stolen car. The driver of that car did not stop, and instead took off.

The driver led police on a 15 mile chase and police say at some points the car was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.

The chase eventually crossed over into Kansas City, MO, where KCPD officers stepped in to help. They threw down stop sticks at 99th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

That caused the chase to come to an end several blocks later at 113th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police said the driver then got out of the car and refused to listen to their demands. That's when, police say, the driver pulled a gun on them.

An Independence police officer shot and killed the driver.

