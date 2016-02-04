Overland Park student accosted, robbed walking home from bus

"Something way out of the ordinary was going on. I go looking around the neighborhood, up to the school and everyone was freaking out," said Marcus Howard.

When he couldn't reach his 13-year-old son on his phone and Daunte Howard didn't get home when he should have, his father immediately felt something was wrong, and he was right.

“After I came back I seen him stumble up," said Marcus Howard. “High-school-aged kids had run up behind him and pushed him down and held him down and put his hands behind his back."

With Daunte pinned, face to the ground, four suspects robbed him of his backpack, cell phone and laptop. Then, they took his shoes right off his feet.

It happened at about 5:15 p.m. near W 83rd Street and Mastin Street. Daunte had just gotten off a school bus.

“My blood instantly started to boil and we went right away to the area to see if anyone was outside. I was very upset. Still am," Marcus Howard said.

Officer Justin Shepherd of the Overland Park Police Department said, “Patrol officers will have a continued presence to make sure something like this doesn't happen again at a bus stop.”

Police are investigating and between the unique shoes and electronics taken they are hopeful they can track the assailants down. Howard says he won't stop looking until he finds his son’s attackers but had a few words for whomever did this.

"I would say it's best if cops get ahold of you before I do because I'm very upset,” said Marcus Howard. “Seeing how he's terrified and shook to the core with no shoes on in the cold, I don't stand for that."

