Veggie Pizza Bites

Courtesy: Jill Garcia Schmidt, Jill's Kitchen

1 sheet puff pastry

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

4 oz. plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. Chopped fresh dill

1 Tbsp. Chopped fresh chives

2 c. Finely chopped fresh veggies like broccoli, carrots, yellow peppers, red peppers, cucumbers and green onions

Salt and pepper to taste

Lightly score a large rectangle around the edges of the puff pastry sheet to make a crust border. Use a fork to randomly prick holes around the center of the crust to prevent bubble ups. Bake according to directions on package. Let cool completely.

In a small bowl, mix together the softened cream cheese, yogurt and fresh herbs. Season with salt and pepper.

Carefully spread the cream cheese mixture onto the prepared crust. Sprinkle with the finely chopped vegetables.

Cut into strips diagonally, then slice in the opposition direction to create small diamonds.

