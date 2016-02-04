Mississippi Roast - KCTV5

Ingredients

·  (3-4 pound) roast, your choice of cut

·  One stick butter

·  1 package au jus gravy mix

·  1 package Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix (dry)

·  Pepperoncini peppers, number to your liking and a little juice

·  Cooking Directions

Sometimes we use chuck, sometimes sirloin tip, sometimes rump.

Sometimes we sear it. Sometimes we don't.

Put roast in slow cooker. Add other ingredients. Salt and Pepper if you like and cook on until tender.

