Lee's Summit West community mourns 2 teens killed in crash

Two teenagers were killed in a two-car crash Monday afternoon while a third boy was injured, police say.

The teen driver was attempting to pass another car in a no-passing zone.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Tanner Rardin, a recent graduate of Lee's Summit West High School, and 18-year-old Nathan Giron, a senior at the school.

Police say 18-year-old Collin Carter, also a senior at Lee’s Summit West High School, is still in the hospital in serious condition.

The driver that collided with the teens was treated at an area hospital but is expected to be OK.

Emergency crews were called about 4 p.m. to the area of Southwest Pryor Road south of Longview Road on the report of an injury accident involving two vehicles.

Investigators say Carter was driving north on Pryor Road in a 2005 Nissan Sentra and attempted to pass another vehicle. As he was completing the pass, another vehicle appeared that was traveling south on Pryor Road.

Carter attempted to get back to his side of the road but lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle skidded sideways and was struck broadside by the southbound vehicle.

Giron was pronounced dead at the scene. Rardin was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The southbound 2013 Hyundai Sonata was driven by David Lartey, 60, of Lee's Summit who suffered minor injuries.

Police said they are months away from any decision on presenting a case to prosecutors for possible charges.

Rardin's grandmother, Joyce Smith, said the teens were part of a tight-knit group who loved to make each other laugh.

"They poked a lot of fun at each other," Smith said. "They're good kids."

She said her grandson was especially close with his mother and his younger sister, Sierra, saying he was the man of the house.

"He's one in a million. Heart of gold. He loved everybody," the grieving grandmother said. "I feel like it's a horrible dream. Like my daughter says, we can't make sense of it . . . . I can't express what a wonderful person he was. He'll be a tremendous loss for all of us."

