Buffalo Chicken Nachos



3 C Shredded Chicken

8 oz cream cheese

1 cup blue cheese dressing

1/2 cup Franks Red Hot sauce

1 cup cheddar cheese

Pinch of Plowboys Yardbird Rub

Tortilla chips

Diced Celery

Serves 2-4



Warm dressing & cream cheese until soft and mixable. Mix in Franks, chicken, and cheddar cheese. Sprinkle Plowboys Yardbird rub. Bake covered at 350 for 30 minutes. Pour over chips. Garnish with diced celery.

