Jury selection begins in quadruple murder in Franklin County

Pretrial hearings in the case of a man accused of killing four people on an Ottawa farm are expected to stretch into 2014.

Friends and neighbors in Ottawa, KS will gather on Friday night to remember all the victims of the heinous crime that took place less than a week before.

Friday night friends and neighbors in Ottawa, KS, will gather to remember all the victims of the heinous crime that took place less than a week before.

The man charged with killing four people on an eastern Kansas farm was back in court Monday afternoon. Kyle Flack showed no emotion during the brief hearing.

The man charged with killing four people on an eastern Kansas farm is set to appear in court Monday afternoon. Kyle Flack, 27, is being held on $10 million bond.

The discovery of a missing 18-month-old girl whose mother was found dead along with two men at a farm home in nearby Franklin County after six days of intensive searching.

A body recovered amid an intensive search is believed to be that of a missing 18-month-old girl whose mother was found dead along with two men on a Kansas farm days ago, authorities said Sunday.

Prosecutors plan to seek a Hard 50 sentence for two first-degree murder charges against a man accused of killing four people at an eastern Kansas farm last year.

Nearly 8 hours of testimony was heard Tuesday about the events that led to Kyle Flack being accused of killing four people, including an 18-month-old girl whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase tossed into a creek.

Prosecutors are expected to present evidence in the capital murder case against a 28-year-old man accused of killing three adults and a child at an eastern Kansas farm.

A Franklin County, KS house where three murders were committed has burned to the ground.

A Kansas prosecutor filed a motion Tuesday seeking the death penalty against a man accused in the brutal shooting deaths of four people last spring, including an 18-month-old toddler.

A judge has ordered a 28-year-old Kansas man to stand trial in the deaths of three adults and an 18-month-old child.

This is not the first time the suspect Kyle Flack has been in serious trouble with the law. He was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in 2005.

This is not the first time the suspect Kyle Flack has been in serious trouble with the law. He was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in 2005.

Victim's sister begs: 'Don't let him do this again to somebody else's family'

Kyle Trevor Flack is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Kaylie Smith Bailey and her 18-month-old daughter. He's also charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Andrew A. Stout and Steven White.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a man accused in the 2013 killings of four people at a Franklin County farm, including an 18-month-old girl.

Two weeks have been set aside to pick a jury for Kyle Trevor Flack's trial. He is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Kaylie Smith Bailey, 21, and her young daughter, Lana-Leigh Bailey. He's also charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Bailey's boyfriend, Andrew A. Stout, 30, and his roommate, Steven White, 31. Prosecutors have announced plans to seek the death penalty.

District court administrator John Steelman said in an email that 600 jury summons were initially sent out. After examining questionnaires, 137 potential jurors were summoned to appear in groups of six.

The four victims were killed over several days in April and May of 2013. The bodies of the three adults were already decomposing when concerned friends and relatives summoned police to Stout's farm in Ottawa, about 50 miles southwest of Kansas City. A crime lab worker testified at Flack's preliminary hearing that Kaylie Bailey's wrists were tied behind her back with black zip ties, and she was naked from the waist down.

Bailey's daughter's body was found a few days later in a suitcase in an Osage County creek.

Authorities say Flack, who has been in custody since shortly after the bodies were discovered, was friends with Stout.

At Flack's preliminary hearing, Franklin County Sheriff's Detective Jeremi Thompson testified that Flack told investigators before he was formally charged that Stout argued with White over rent and followed him to the garage carrying a shotgun. Flack told authorities that Stout fired on White, hitting him in the chest, and then handed the gun to Flack.

"I shot him, he dies," the investigator said Flack told him.

Thompson said Flack then said he and Stout put a tarp over White's body and placed cinder blocks on the tarp before they went back in the house to smoke marijuana.

Flack previously served prison time for shooting a former employer in 2005 after being fired, according to court records.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved