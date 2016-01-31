Jury selection begins in quadruple murder in Franklin County - KCTV5

Jury selection begins in quadruple murder in Franklin County

Posted: Updated:
Kyle Trevor Flack is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Kaylie Smith Bailey and her 18-month-old daughter. He's also charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Andrew A. Stout and Steven White. Kyle Trevor Flack is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Kaylie Smith Bailey and her 18-month-old daughter. He's also charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Andrew A. Stout and Steven White.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a man accused in the 2013 killings of four people at a Franklin County farm, including an 18-month-old girl.

Two weeks have been set aside to pick a jury for Kyle Trevor Flack's trial. He is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Kaylie Smith Bailey, 21, and her young daughter, Lana-Leigh Bailey. He's also charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Bailey's boyfriend, Andrew A. Stout, 30, and his roommate, Steven White, 31. Prosecutors have announced plans to seek the death penalty.

District court administrator John Steelman said in an email that 600 jury summons were initially sent out. After examining questionnaires, 137 potential jurors were summoned to appear in groups of six.

The four victims were killed over several days in April and May of 2013. The bodies of the three adults were already decomposing when concerned friends and relatives summoned police to Stout's farm in Ottawa, about 50 miles southwest of Kansas City. A crime lab worker testified at Flack's preliminary hearing that Kaylie Bailey's wrists were tied behind her back with black zip ties, and she was naked from the waist down.

Bailey's daughter's body was found a few days later in a suitcase in an Osage County creek.

Authorities say Flack, who has been in custody since shortly after the bodies were discovered, was friends with Stout.

At Flack's preliminary hearing, Franklin County Sheriff's Detective Jeremi Thompson testified that Flack told investigators before he was formally charged that Stout argued with White over rent and followed him to the garage carrying a shotgun. Flack told authorities that Stout fired on White, hitting him in the chest, and then handed the gun to Flack.

"I shot him, he dies," the investigator said Flack told him.

Thompson said Flack then said he and Stout put a tarp over White's body and placed cinder blocks on the tarp before they went back in the house to smoke marijuana.

Flack previously served prison time for shooting a former employer in 2005 after being fired, according to court records.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved

  • Jury selection begins in quadruple murder in Franklin CountyMore>>

  • Capital murder, rape charges filed against Kyle Flack

    Capital murder, rape charges filed against Kyle Flack

    Thursday, February 27 2014 1:19 PM EST2014-02-27 18:19:49 GMT
    The search continued Friday for 18-month-old Lana-Leigh Bailey, as a suspect could face charges murder charges today.Bailey's 21-year-old mother, Kaylie Bailey, her 30-year-old boyfriend, Andrew Stout,More >
    The search continued Friday for 18-month-old Lana-Leigh Bailey, as eight felony charges, including two counts of capital murder, were filed against a 27-year-old Franklin County man.More >
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.