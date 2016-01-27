Hearing begins for She's a Pistol shooter claiming self-defense - KCTV5

Hearing begins for She's a Pistol shooter claiming self-defense

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

One of the four men accused of trying to rob a Shawnee gun store last year and killing the owner is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Lawyers for De’Anthony A. Wiley insisted his involvement wasn’t murder, but self-defense. His defense hearing starts at 10:30 a.m. in Johnson County District Court.

Wiley and three other young men face murder charges for the deadly robbery attempt at She’s a Pistol. Becky Bieker lost her husband in the violent Jan. 9, 2015, shootout with armed gunmen.

Prosecutors say the men plotted to rob the gun store that Bieker owned with her husband, Jon Bieker, who was in back when the robbers came in and made demands.

Becky Bieker was hit and knocked unconscious. Jon Bieker got into a shootout with the gunmen. Prosecutors said Wiley was captured on video as the person who killed Jon Bieker, who died trying to protect his wife.

In July attorneys for Wiley announced he was willing to plead guilty to murder, but prosecutors rejected the deal. Wiley's defense lawyers then filed a motion calling the killing of Jon Bieker self-defense.

Becky Bieker says the men murdered her husband - plain and simple.

"We believe the evidence will show these men entered our business to commit a crime. They came in to rob our store. They had a plan, they had guns and they were prepared to kill to carry out their plan," Becky Bieker said. "They do not get to claim self-defense because Jon shot back and they killed him in the process."

This is a felony murder case in which prosecutors only have to prove someone died during another violent crime, like a robbery.

KCTV5 News will have a crew following the developments today. We will have more in our later newscasts.

Refresh this page for updates.

