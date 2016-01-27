Hearing begins for She's a Pistol shooter claiming self-defense

The four men responsible for killing She's A Pistol co-owner Jon Bieker will not face the death penalty, but a judge found enough evidence to order three to stand trial. An attorney for a fourth man admitted his guilt this week.

The Shawnee self-defense shop whose owner was killed in an attempted robbery is selling memorial shirts. This comes as the fourth suspect got out of the hospital and was taken to the Johnson County Jail.

Its been six months since a Shawnee small business owner had her world shattered when gunmen stormed the self-defense store owned by her and her husband. After her husband's murder, Becky Bieker is planning a bigger and better She's A Pistol.

One of the men accused of murdering a Shawnee gun shop owner said he had no choice but to shoot.

One of the four men accused of trying to rob a Shawnee gun store last year and killing the owner is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Lawyers for De’Anthony A. Wiley insisted his involvement wasn’t murder, but self-defense. His defense hearing starts at 10:30 a.m. in Johnson County District Court.

Wiley and three other young men face murder charges for the deadly robbery attempt at She’s a Pistol. Becky Bieker lost her husband in the violent Jan. 9, 2015, shootout with armed gunmen.

Prosecutors say the men plotted to rob the gun store that Bieker owned with her husband, Jon Bieker, who was in back when the robbers came in and made demands.

Becky Bieker was hit and knocked unconscious. Jon Bieker got into a shootout with the gunmen. Prosecutors said Wiley was captured on video as the person who killed Jon Bieker, who died trying to protect his wife.

In July attorneys for Wiley announced he was willing to plead guilty to murder, but prosecutors rejected the deal. Wiley's defense lawyers then filed a motion calling the killing of Jon Bieker self-defense.

Becky Bieker says the men murdered her husband - plain and simple.

"We believe the evidence will show these men entered our business to commit a crime. They came in to rob our store. They had a plan, they had guns and they were prepared to kill to carry out their plan," Becky Bieker said. "They do not get to claim self-defense because Jon shot back and they killed him in the process."

This is a felony murder case in which prosecutors only have to prove someone died during another violent crime, like a robbery.

