Student unfurls Confederate flag in Gardner Edgerton High's cafeteria

A local high school student's actions is generating both outrage and accusations of racism.

Sixteen year old Logan Schwab unveiled a Confederate flag over the cafeteria at Gardner Edgerton High School.

The incident, which came Friday, stunned many of Schwab's classmates.

"I don't think it's right. I don't think it's right at all. And, I think he should definitely be in trouble for it," fellow student Cameron Carter said.

Meantime, Schwab's father says he's unhappy with his son, but also with the school district, which he says acted punitively, suspending Logan without even talking to him.

"When I confronted him about what he was thinking, he just said, 'Dad, I'm proud of where I came from. I'm proud of my ancestors. I didn't mean to offend anybody. If anybody would have told me they were offended, I would have taken it down,'" Travis Schwab shared.

Schwab also defended his family. He feels they've been mischaracterized as racists.

"You are my friend if you have a good character. You know, we judge our friends off character, not the color of their skin. The color of their skin doesn't matter to me, and it doesn't matter to my son," Schwab commented.

Others aren't still amazed at the student's actions.

"It's come a long way. We've been here seven years. We had no idea it was still like that," parent Angela Carey stated.

Carey has a child in the school. Like many of the students, she says Logan Schwab went too far.

"I mean, it's one thing to be proud. It's another to make people feel uncomfortable. For my kids to go, 'What do we know?' You know, you've got to let it go. It makes them no better than you if you do the same thing." Carey said.

The school district issued the following statement.

Any alleged action outside the learning environment in any school building is examined and handled in an appropriate and professional manner.

KCTV5 also spoke to the Kansas ACLU, which said while this is an issue of freedom of speech, courts have given school districts the latitude to ban things like the Confederate flag from being displayed publicly.

