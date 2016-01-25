Natalie Davis joined the KCTV5 News team as weekend morning anchor and reporter in January 2016.

Before that, she worked with KSNT News in Topeka as anchor and executive producer of their award-winning morning show. She covered a variety of stories, including how Kansas’ Fort Riley soldiers are joining the fight against ISIS, a 6-year-old burn victim’s process of healing, and a program that uses magic to engage kids with disabilities. She also led an exclusive, 30-minute interview with Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback.

Natalie is originally from Minnesota, but has called Kansas City home since 2014. Her husband is a Kansas native and medical student at the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

A former Miss Minnesota, Natalie competed at the 2012 Miss America competition, supporting Autism Spectrum Disorder as her personal platform. She received numerous community service awards for her dedication to this cause, inspired by her younger brother. Natalie also won the preliminary talent award at Miss Minnesota for her operatic vocal performance.

Natalie’s experience as Miss Minnesota led to a significant change in her career path. She graduated magna cum laude with a degree in chemistry from St. Olaf College in May 2012. After re-evaluating her passions, she quickly switched gears. Natalie graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Mass Communications (TV broadcast emphasis) from St. Cloud State University in December 2013. She’s loved every second of her time in the news industry since.

Outside of work, Natalie enjoys spending time with her husband and family, eating Kansas City barbecue and singing any chance she gets. She sang the national anthem at the 2015 NCAA Division I men’s college soccer national championship at Children’s Mercy Park.

If you have a story idea, be sure to connect with Natalie. Email her at ndavis@kctv5.com or follow her on Facebook and Twitter.