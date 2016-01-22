Patriots receiver Amendola fined $23K for blindside block

New England Patriots' Danny Amendola (80) hits Kansas City Chiefs' Jamell Fleming (30) in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England's Danny Amendola has been fined $23,152 for a blindside block during a punt in the Patriots' playoff victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL announced the fine on Friday.

Amendola was back as the return man when Kansas City's Jamell Fleming circled under a kick in an attempt to down it inside the 5 yard-line. Amendola lowered his head and took the Chiefs' coverage man out with a hit to the shoulder and head. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick defended the hit, saying this week, "It was a legal play. We're allowed to block him."

The Patriots went on to win 27-20 and advance to Sunday's AFC title game against the Denver Broncos.

