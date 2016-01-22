Kansas lawmaker imposes dress code on female witnesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas Senate committee chairman has imposed a dress code that prohibits women testifying on an elections or ethics bill from wearing certain clothing while establishing no wardrobe restrictions exclusively for men.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/1TbpCGt ) that a rule of state Sen. Mitch Holmes' 11-point code of conduct says "low-cut necklines and miniskirts" are inappropriate for women.

Holmes says he offered detailed guidance to women because he had observed provocatively clad women at the state Capitol. He says it's a distraction to the Senate committee during testimony.

A group of bipartisan women senators says no chairman ought to place gender-specific demands on those inspired to share thoughts on public policy with legislative committees.

Holmes is the Republican chairman of the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.