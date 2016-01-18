Sick of hearing how great next season will be? I am

Monday, Chiefs fans were inundated with good news.

"Andy Reid didn't mishandle clock management during the game's final minutes."

"The Chiefs are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, and have a bright future."

"Andy Reid's team built a starting point" this season!!!!

"This team's best days are ahead."

Those were all said or written by KC media on Monday.

Please.

Those statements all sound good, but are they supposed to make us feel better about losing a tough playoff game? If that was their goal, they failed.

When it comes to the NFL or major league baseball, winning is the goal. Period.

Not winning next year or next week, winning right now.

The Chiefs are a team who's best players (running back Jamaal Charles and defensive end Justin Houston) will be coming back off knee injuries. And Charles will be 29 next season (that's 59 in running back years).

Defensive leaders Derrick Johnson and Tamba Hali will be 33 and 32 years-old when the 2016 season kicks off. Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry will be a free agent, as will cornerback Sean Smith.

Two of the Chiefs offensive linemen will be free agents.

In short, next season's team will probably be much different than the squad that won 11-straight games this season.

I don't blame the Chiefs for any of this. They did not attempt to spin Saturday's playoff loss into a victory.

They were unhappy, and they let it show.

In the aftermath of the 1994 AFC Championship loss to Buffalo, Joe Montana was asked about the idea of "building on what you guys accomplished this season." His response: "In the NFL, every season's different. We might be better, we might be worse."

The answer was worse. The Chiefs flamed out in a first-round playoff loss to Miami in Super Joe's last season.

Will next seasons' version of the Chiefs be better than the 2015 model?

I hope so, but I'm not counting on it.

Following the 1995, '97 and 2003 seasons, we all had such high hopes that the Chiefs were on the verge of greatness, only to see them miss the playoffs the next year.

I have a ton a great memories about this past season. It was great fun to see this team fight back from their 1-5 start.

It was a blast watching Alex Smith make plays with his legs and arm.

Jeremy Maclin was one of my favorite guys to cover in college, and it was so neat to see him transform the Chiefs passing game.

Nothing that happened in New England will blot out those wonderful memories. But, past success does not always equal future victories.

So, while I have nothing but admiration for GM John Dorsey and Coach Andy Reid, I will withhold my cheerleading over next season- until next season.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved