Family displaced when teen driver crashes into home

A family was forced to find somewhere else to spend the night after a teen driver barreled into their home Thursday night.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Southeast Greystone Drive.

The damage to the house was so extensive that the family was displaced.

Police said a teen was driving and lost control. They don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor. The teen was ticketed.

