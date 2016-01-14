Family displaced when teen driver crashes into home

A family was forced to find somewhere else to spend the night after a teen driver barreled into their home Thursday night.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Southeast Greystone Drive.

The damage to the house was so extensive that the family was displaced.

Police said a teen was driving and lost control. They don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor. The teen was ticketed.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.