KC family headed to New England with divided loyalties

The Kansas City Chiefs will have plenty of fans cheering them on at Gillette Stadium, but one family is headed to the game with divided loyalties.

The battle lines are drawn in the Brownell household. Jeramie is a Chiefs fan, wife Cindy is rooting for the Patriots. For Cindy, the timing couldn’t be better.

“They always give me stuff about not actually going to see a game there and I said I’m going to wait for the perfect game. If they ever play the Chiefs there at the Gillette Stadium, we’re going,” she said.

The family has never been to Boston, which makes the trip all the more special.

“I think it’s really awesome that my wife and I are going to the game. Like you say, most guys, you know, they all go together, but I think it’s pretty cool that I’m going with my wife,” Jeramie Brownell said.

Once they get to the stadium, though, things may change.

“I think I’m going to sit a couple of rows down, see if I can switch seats or something, Jeramie Brownell said with a laugh.

Their kids, whose allegiance lies with the Chiefs as well, will stay with family.

The family will be back Sunday, in time to go to church. They said they’ll thank God for a safe trip, but one of them might be thanking God just a bit more, depending on Saturday’s outcome.

