Mother wants justice after daughter's beating shared on social media

A mother is outraged after her daughter was brutally beaten and the attack was broadcast live on Facebook.

Janet Cannon allowed her 16-year-old daughter Jess to stay the night with a girl they both thought was her daughter’s friend. Instead she said the girl lured her to a fight that was three against one. It was all recorded using a Facebook option that allows users to post live video as it is happening.

In the video one girl directs the person recording to change how she’s holding the phone so “everyone can see it.” Another girl accuses the victim of kissing a boy they both know. Next the two teenaged girls accuse Cannon’s daughter of stealing clothes and makeup.

“She is just pleading, saying ‘Stop, stop. I don't fight.’ and they were still punching and calling her names. I just can't get it out of my mind. It's so pathetic,” Cannon said.

In the video one teen punches Jess over and over, then yanks her by the hair to continue punching her in the face, causing her nose to bleed. At the end of the video a second girl said she also wants to fight Jess.

Cannon said her daughter ran door to door, banging on them for someone to help.

“Finally someone opened the door and let her in and called 911,” Cannon said.

At first Cannon did not know the attack was recorded or broadcast on social media. She was horrified when she saw and heard her daughter’s screams for help.

“I don't want to fight you,” Jess can be heard saying. “Please stop, please.”

Cannon is providing copies to police and prosecutors. She wants justice for her 16-year-old daughter and the three teens responsible prosecuted.

“I want justice done. As a mother, any mother would want that,” she said.

The assault happened in Independence, MO, so Cannon filed a police report in the city for the assault.

After the attack and online reaction to the video, Cannon said her daughter has not come home, but has been talking with relatives by phone. The distraught mother is asking anyone with information about her daughter’s whereabouts to call the Shawnee Police Department because the family lives in that city.

