Kansas City firefighters celebrate life and Powerball winnings

A group of Kansas City firefighters are celebrating after winning from Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

The group of 16 firefighters from Station 23 gathered together and purchased tickets for the approximate $1.6 billion grand prize. Although they didn’t get the jackpot, they did win $50,000, having four numbers and the Powerball match up.

They celebrated their winnings at Top Golf in Overland Park on Thursday and also celebrated the lives of two of their friends who were killed in the line of duty, Larry Leggio and John Mesh.

“We all got together to build spirits and camaraderie for the couple of brothers we lost in the fire department,” said KCFD Station 23 Battalion Chief Brian England.

The firefighters were originally going to Top Golf as a belated Christmas get-together, but it turned into more than just that.

Some of the winners already have ideas for how they are using their money.

“We have a variety of things going on in people’s lives right now,” said England. “A guy just had a baby not too long ago, several of them have young kids, somebody got engaged not too long ago and one guy is about a year away from getting married. So the money will go to good use.”

For a couple of hours, the firefighters were able to enjoy and celebrate life, as well as crush a few golf balls to the back netting.

“It’s a celebration of life, a celebration of friendship and a celebration of brotherhood that we all share every day when we go to the fire station,” said England.

