Ex-Kansas City bishop now working with nuns in Nebraska

Former Kansas City area bishop Robert Finn, who failed to report to authorities a pedophile priest, is now working with nuns in Nebraska.
Since Dec. 5, Finn has been named chaplain at the School Sisters of Christ the King in Lincoln. The Lincoln bishop appointed Finn.
Under pressure from the Vatican, Finn late last year resigned as bishop of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Roman Catholic Diocese.
Finn is the highest-ranking U.S. church official who has been convicted of a crime related to the church's sex abuse scandal.
The diocese waited six months before notifying police about Father Shawn Ratigan, whose computer contained hundreds of lewd photos of young girls taken in and around churches where he worked. Ratigan was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
Finn faced harsh criticism for failing to take steps to ensure Ratigan didn't have any additional contact with children after Finn knew about the photos on Ratigan's laptop, which allowed Ratigan to continue to take advantage of young girls.
Finn pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failure to report suspected abuse and was sentenced to two years' probation in 2012.
