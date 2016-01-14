Police say suspicious device found to be not explosive

Police say they've determined that a suspicious device was not explosive.

It started about 5:07 p.m. when officers responded to a call of a person armed with a weapon. They detained that person, but then spotted what they fear to be a pipe bomb in a yard.

The area of East 14th to East 16th streets on South Maywood Avenue was blocked off while the IPD Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team handled the situation. Neighbors were advised to stay away for their own safety.

About 8 p.m. police provided the update. They said the suspect remains in custody on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.