Businesses taking Chiefsmania to whole new level

Some local businesses like Mano's Wine in the West Bottoms are taking Chiefsmania to a whole new level.

The process is long, but etching and hand painting wine bottles is exactly what Mano's Wine does. They’ve turned their attention to supporting local teams with something that people can enjoy and keep for years to come.

“The sports in Kansas City have been a huge success for us and honestly we can thank the Royals two years ago for their success when we lost in the World Series. That was kind of the starting point for our sports teams and associating the wine with the sports teams,” said Kyle Rensenhouse with Mano’s Wine.

The Kansas City pride can be seen all over the metro. Smooth Liquor in Olathe carries many different Kansas City Mano wine bottles along with The Red and Gold Reserve wine owned by the Hunt Family. Only 120 cases of the wine was distributed and the Olathe store was one of the lucky ones selected to sell it.

“We love supporting local, we love supporting our sports teams, but more than anything we love supporting our local business and if we can combine the two together, that's just a win-win for all of us,” said Maria Ahlers with Smooth Liquor.

They and all Chiefs fans alike hope the win-win situation continues.

