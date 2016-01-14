Kansas medical board clears Planned Parenthood

Kansas' medical board is taking no action against a Planned Parenthood clinic after completing an investigation into whether illegal sales of fetal tissue are occurring after abortions.

A State Board of Healing Arts disciplinary attorney sent a letter last week to Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri saying the board's disciplinary staff had investigated the group's clinic in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park.

The letter said "no further action will be taken at this time." The Associated Press obtained a copy from Planned Parenthood.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback called for the investigation last year and this week ordered the state to prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds.

Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers have said they don't even have programs for legal donations of fetal tissue.

