Starlight hosts adults only 'Tupperware party' in new indoor series

Even in below-freezing temperatures, the first of the winter shows is now playing at Starlight Theater.
A comedy called Dixie's Tupperware Party is show No. 1 for the winter series and stars the one and only Dixie Longate, a fast-talking, legit Tupperware lady who shows off all those old plastic favorites.
She packed up her catalogs, left her children in an Alabama trailer park and took Off-Broadway by storm.
Guests join Dixie's Tupperware Party as she travels the country throwing good old fashioned Tupperware parties filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, free giveaways, audience participation and the most fabulous assortment of Tupperware ever sold on a theater stage.
"I make it newer and more fun with games and prizes and demonstrations. You leave ready to take on the world," she said.
Longate even educates her guests on the many alternative uses she has discovered for her plastic products.
All the seats are backstage. Those in attendance sit literally on the stage at Starlight that has been retro-fitted with 500 seats. And yes, men are welcome.
"You bring date nights, husbands ... not the kids. Kids are sticky, and we don't need them, but law of averages is good, because if you got a bunch of ladies, men want to be there. And studies show men eat food,"
Performances of Dixie's Tupperware Party are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. There are also 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased at kcstarlight.com.
Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
