UMKC bans self-balancing scooters, aka hoverboards, from campus

Students and faculty at the University of Missouri at Kansas City will no longer be able to scoot around on campus via a hoverboard.
The university is citing concerns from the Consumer Product Safety Commission that include numerous ones catching fire. In a letter issued Thursday to students, a campus administrator said all self-balancing scooters (also known as battery-operated scooters, hands-free Segways or hoverboards) are immediately banned from campus.
They also cannot be stored on campus or any UMKC-owned or operated facilities.
"If you own one of these devices, please do not bring it to campus," the letter said.
University officials left open the possibility of revisiting the policy once more is known from the product safety commission and "increased safety standards of these types of motorized devices." Any changes would come after getting campus input.
What do you think? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page. Click here.
Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
A note from the Board of Public Health says there are now seven cases of measles in Johnson and Miami Counties.More >
A note from the Board of Public Health says there are now seven cases of measles in Johnson and Miami Counties.More >
Police officers in KC had to chase a naked man down the street after a shooting that seriously injured someone on Friday.More >
Police officers in KC had to chase a naked man down the street after a shooting that seriously injured someone on Friday.More >
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.More >
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.More >
The Missouri House has passed a proposal that would ban children 17 and younger from participating in mixed martial arts or professional kickboxing.More >
The Missouri House has passed a proposal that would ban children 17 and younger from participating in mixed martial arts or professional kickboxing.More >
A Kansas family's dog is almost home after accidentally ending up in Japan.More >
A Kansas family's dog is almost home after accidentally ending up in Japan.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Seven cases of measles have been confirmed in Johnson County, the health department says.More >
Seven cases of measles have been confirmed in Johnson County, the health department says.More >