UMKC bans self-balancing scooters, aka hoverboards, from campus

Students and faculty at the University of Missouri at Kansas City will no longer be able to scoot around on campus via a hoverboard.

The university is citing concerns from the Consumer Product Safety Commission that include numerous ones catching fire. In a letter issued Thursday to students, a campus administrator said all self-balancing scooters (also known as battery-operated scooters, hands-free Segways or hoverboards) are immediately banned from campus.

They also cannot be stored on campus or any UMKC-owned or operated facilities.

"If you own one of these devices, please do not bring it to campus," the letter said.

University officials left open the possibility of revisiting the policy once more is known from the product safety commission and "increased safety standards of these types of motorized devices." Any changes would come after getting campus input.

What do you think? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page. Click here.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.