Lee's Summit elementary student found with 'hit list'

Police are investigating after an elementary student was found with a 'hit list' at school.

The sixth-grade girl is no longer in school.

School administrators at Richardson Elementary, 800 NE Blackwell Rd., said they learned about the list on Tuesday. Another student found the list and alerted school staff.

Students and staff members named on the list were contacted Wednesday, school district officials said.

"Based on the investigation and thorough threat assessment, we have determined that this situation does not pose a threat of harm to our students or school community," and e-mail message sent to parents said. "In addition, we do not believe that any other individual has been involved in creating the list."

The student's name will not be released because of her age and privacy concerns. Authorities also aren't saying how many were named on the list.

While school proceeded as normal on Thursday, some parents said they were concerned and nervous. Others said they trusted district officials to handle the situation properly.

"It makes me sad to think a little boy or a little girl would think about doing that," said Amy Barchal. "To make a hit list is scary."

Sgt. Chris Depue of the Lee's Summit Police Department said everyone responded appropriately.

"You had a student who was not afraid to report what they saw. You had a teacher who took the appropriate action and an administration who took a cooperative effort with the police department," Depue said.

The following email was sent to parents Wednesday night.

Dear Parents,

Our goal at Richardson Elementary is to keep parents informed about all aspects of school, especially those involving student safety. Late in the day on January 12th, we learned of a potential written list of a limited number of students and staff in the possession of a Richardson student preliminarily identified as a “hit list.” We wanted to share information with you about our school’s investigation and actions related to this incident.

Initial investigations began Tuesday evening, upon student arrival on Wednesday, school administration immediately continued investigating, involving a Lee’s Summit R-7 school resource officer and the Lee’s Summit Police Department. This investigation continued throughout January 13th with school staff members also individually contacting the families of students on the list on Wednesday.

Based on the investigation and thorough threat assessment, we have determined that this situation does not pose a threat of harm to our students or school community. In addition, we do not believe that any other individual has been involved in creating the list. Moreover, we have no reason to believe that there is any danger for students attending school based on the information obtained throughout this comprehensive investigation. Please be assured that we take this type of behavior and any potential threat to our students and staff members very seriously. If we have additional information to share about this incident, we will communicate with parents again.

Due to student confidentiality laws, we cannot share the name of the student who created the list or share specifics of any discipline related to this student. We can share that the student who created the list is not in school at this time. As always, our top priority at Richardson is the safety of our students and our staff.

