Fire breaks out at Brookside 'beach' house

An infamous Brookside home completely surrounded by sand caught fire Wednesday night.

The fire broke out about 11:30 p.m. at the home, which is on the corner of East Meyer Boulevard and Walnut Street. There were no injuries reported, but the residence suffered significant damage.

Georgianna Reid made local headlines in May 2014 after she trucked in 80 tons of sand, turning her front yard into a beach. Brooksiders know it as the "sandbox." At the time, Reid said the sand has its advantages.

"Now being over 60, I've decided that I've owned the house for 33 years and that I wasn't going to mow anymore or water," she said.

But whatever one calls it, Reid's lot catches eyes behind the wheel and from those on foot.

Some neighbors filed complaints with the city, feeling the yard just doesn't fit the feel of the Brookside neighborhood.

The city has received a couple of complaints but says an inspector found no code violations since the sand is being used for landscaping purposes.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.