Miami County Sheriff's Office dispatcher charged with meth possession

Authorities say a former Miami County Sheriff's Office dispatcher has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Debbie Henson, 42, was a dispatch supervisor until Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested her this month.

The investigation followed a tip.

“When we get a report of any type of public safety official getting involved in something like that, we take that very seriously,” said Doug Younger, special agent in charge at the KBI. “During that search warrant, we obtained enough evidence that we could arrest her for the charges.”

The sheriff's office says she's no longer employed by the agency.

Besides the drug charge, Henson faces one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and official misconduct, meaning she’s accused of using her job position at the sheriff’s office to access confidential information for personal gain, both misdemeanors.

Henson appeared in court in Paola Thursday, but nothing was decided. Her attorney requested more time to speak with her and gather information.

Henson will next appear in court on Feb. 11.

Henson was with the sheriff's office for about 18 years.

