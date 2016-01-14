Two $1 million Powerball winning tickets sold in Kansas

No one in Kansas hit the big Powerball jackpot, but two $1 million winning tickets were sold in the state.

The Kansas Lottery said the two $1 million Powerball winning tickets were sold in southwest and south central Kansas.

Seven others won $50,000 prizes. Three of those winning tickets were sold in northeast Kansas, two in north central Kansas, one in south central Kansas and one in southeast Kansas.

The frenzy over the largest Powerball jackpot in history paid off for the state. Lottery officials say sales for the Wednesday's Powerball drawing were a record $9.68 million. The previous record was $6.77 million, set just last Saturday.

Lottery spokeswoman Sally Lunsford says the state recorded $5.31 million in sales in Kansas on Wednesday alone.

The eye-popping and unprecedented Powerball jackpot whose rise to $1.6 billion became a national fascination will be split three ways.

The winners' identities remain a mystery, but they bought their tickets in Florida, Tennessee and a Los Angeles suburb where even lottery losers were celebrating Thursday that such heady riches were won in their modest city.

The winners of the world-record jackpot overcame odds of 1 in 292.2 million to land on the numbers drawn Wednesday night, 4-8-19-27-34 and Powerball 10. They can take the winnings in annual payments spread over decades or a smaller amount in a lump sum.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.