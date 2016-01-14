Kansas City man, 37, charged in cocaine distribution ring

A Kansas City man on parole for the killing of a 16-year-old boy has been charged with being part of a cocaine distribution ring.

The Kansas City Star reports that 37-year-old Todd K. Boyd is charged with distributing cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say Boyd allegedly sold cocaine to undercover officers several times in December.

Police stopped a vehicle he was driving on Dec. 17 and found 18 individually wrapped packages. That same day, police carried out a search warrant of a house where they believed Boyd was living. They found documents linking Boyd to the house, along with more cocaine and a handgun.

Boyd was sentenced in 2004 to 15 years in prison for the 2001 killing of Ronald Johnson.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.