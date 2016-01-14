One injured in Northland 2-car rollover wreck

One person was hospitalized Thursday morning following a rollover wreck in the Northland.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office said the two-vehicle crash and ice on the roads caused authorities to close Missouri 45 Highway near Waldron Road just west of Interstate 435. There is no word yet on whether the crash was caused by ice.

The wreck happened about 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

The extent of injuries to the injured person is unknown at this time.

One of the vehicles involved was a dark-colored SUV with significant damage. Both vehicles involved were towed away from the scene.

