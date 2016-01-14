Missing 11-year-old Northland boy found safe - KCTV5

Missing 11-year-old Northland boy found safe

Posted: Updated:

Police say a missing 11-year-old Northland boy has been found safe.

Gavin D. Perez-Settgast was last seen near Northeast 43rd Street and North Walrond Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the boy was located about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.