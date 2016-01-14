Missing 11-year-old Northland boy found safe

Police say a missing 11-year-old Northland boy has been found safe.

Gavin D. Perez-Settgast was last seen near Northeast 43rd Street and North Walrond Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the boy was located about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

