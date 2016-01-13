Missouri Powerball winners spread wealth in hometown

In Camden Point, MO, Triston Rickel plays a simple game of catch under the city's new score board.
"It's a small town, not that many people know about it," said Rickel.
The city of only 474 is getting a new fire house and sports fields, right across the street from each other. Still, nobody knows about Camden Point.
"Heck, I went to college at Northwest and they didn't even know where it was," Rickel said.
November 2012 Powerball winners Mark and Cindy Hill put Camden Point on the map. The Hills live on the largest hill in town, overlooking the improvements they paid for with lottery winnings.
"He's definitely a good guy. I know him a little and he's just him and his whole family are good people," Rickel said.
Mark Hill purchased his winning $294 million Powerball ticket at a T-Rex convenient store in Dearborn, MO. As of Wednesday, Powerball fever had struck the small gas station.
"I don't really know if lightning strikes twice or not. I know they were nice folks who won and it would be great to win no matter what," said John Kelley, who was stopping by to pick up his Powerball ticket.
Each ticket is another possibility, a chance to live rich and maybe give as much as you get.
"I'm pretty sure anyone here would. They'd love to see Camden Point grow, just stand out," Rickel said.
Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
A note from the Board of Public Health says there are now seven cases of measles in Johnson and Miami Counties.More >
A note from the Board of Public Health says there are now seven cases of measles in Johnson and Miami Counties.More >
Police officers in KC had to chase a naked man down the street after a shooting that seriously injured someone on Friday.More >
Police officers in KC had to chase a naked man down the street after a shooting that seriously injured someone on Friday.More >
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.More >
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.More >
The Missouri House has passed a proposal that would ban children 17 and younger from participating in mixed martial arts or professional kickboxing.More >
The Missouri House has passed a proposal that would ban children 17 and younger from participating in mixed martial arts or professional kickboxing.More >
A Kansas family's dog is almost home after accidentally ending up in Japan.More >
A Kansas family's dog is almost home after accidentally ending up in Japan.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Seven cases of measles have been confirmed in Johnson County, the health department says.More >
Seven cases of measles have been confirmed in Johnson County, the health department says.More >