Missouri Powerball winners spread wealth in hometown

In Camden Point, MO, Triston Rickel plays a simple game of catch under the city's new score board.

"It's a small town, not that many people know about it," said Rickel.

The city of only 474 is getting a new fire house and sports fields, right across the street from each other. Still, nobody knows about Camden Point.

"Heck, I went to college at Northwest and they didn't even know where it was," Rickel said.

November 2012 Powerball winners Mark and Cindy Hill put Camden Point on the map. The Hills live on the largest hill in town, overlooking the improvements they paid for with lottery winnings.

"He's definitely a good guy. I know him a little and he's just him and his whole family are good people," Rickel said.

Mark Hill purchased his winning $294 million Powerball ticket at a T-Rex convenient store in Dearborn, MO. As of Wednesday, Powerball fever had struck the small gas station.

"I don't really know if lightning strikes twice or not. I know they were nice folks who won and it would be great to win no matter what," said John Kelley, who was stopping by to pick up his Powerball ticket.

Each ticket is another possibility, a chance to live rich and maybe give as much as you get.

"I'm pretty sure anyone here would. They'd love to see Camden Point grow, just stand out," Rickel said.

