Grandview Middle School teacher named inaugural Read to Achieve winner

A Grandview Middle School teacher became the inaugural winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Eighth-grade teacher Hannah Davis was nominated by half a dozen of her students.

Davis received a $1,000 check from Missouri's chapter of the National Education Association. She was thrilled and stunned by the check.

Students who nominated Davis wrote about her ability to help them improve their grades and self-esteem.

One student said Davis had a knack to make science fun and easy to understand. Others said encouragement from Davis had prompted them to enjoy reading and to seek out books.

"Teenagers like a cool, confident and fun teacher especially in middle school, and that is exactly what Mrs. Davis is. I love you Mrs. Davis. You are awesome!" Mia wrote.

Janet Garcia said Davis cares about her students and their futures.

"She wants us to make reading an everyday part of our lives . . . because reading gives you power," Garcia wrote. "Mrs. Davis wants us to have power so we can prosper and conquer any obstacle that comes our way. She is truly the best reading teacher that I have ever had."

