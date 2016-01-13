Lidia’s Cheese-Crusted Chicken Tenders

Petto di Pollo al Forno con Crosta di Formaggio

SERVES 4

1 medium carrot, peeled and cut into chunks

1 celery stalk, cut into chunks

¼ cup loosely packed basil leaves

¼ cup loosely packed celery leaves

1½ cups panko

½ cup freshly grated Grana Padano

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Lemon wedges, for serving

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a food processor, combine the carrot, celery, basil, and celery leaves. Process to make a smooth pestata. In a medium bowl, toss together the panko, grated cheese, olive oil, and ½ teaspoon salt. Stir in the pestata to incorporate it fully into the crumbs.

Slice the chicken breasts in half crosswise, on the bias. Pound to an even thickness of about ¾ inch. Season the chicken with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Pat the coating on both sides of the chicken pieces, and place them on the sheet pan. Drizzle lightly with olive oil. Bake until the crumbs are golden and the chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.

