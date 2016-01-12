Prosecutor: Man accused of killing pregnant woman unlikely to get lengthy sentence

A man with no criminal history now faces a possible prison sentence, but Johnson County's prosecutor warns the family is likely to be disappointed in the outcome.

Denisse Ramos, 25, died following Sunday night's crash. She was 39 weeks pregnant and delivered her son on her death bed.

Her family, along with her husband's family, released the following statement Wednesday:

On behalf of the Ramos and Madero families, we wish to thank everyone involved in the care of Denisse and her newborn baby. From First Responders, police, hospital staff and others, we are grateful that we have a baby, which is a true miracle from God. While we will miss Denisse every day, she is a hero for giving our families a baby, even as she suffered traumatic injuries. We wish to thank everyone for their love, prayers and support throughout this tragic time in our lives. We ask for your continued prayers, support and privacy as we adjust to our lives without her.

Raphael Sherman, 21, of Prairie Village had no criminal history before this week. He now faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of reckless aggravated battery.

He is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $250,000 bond and will be back in court on Jan. 21.

Families are grappling with the repercussions of the wreck at 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Police say Sherman was traveling west on 75th street near Lamar Avenue when a Prairie Village police officer tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation. A patrol car continued to follow him. Sherman initially didn't speed, but allegedly continued to drive recklessly. Police and witnesses say he then sped up, ran a red light and crashed into a truck in which Ramos was a passenger.

The truck then hit a minivan going south on Metcalf.

Paul Hemenway and his family were in that minivan. He posted pictures of the mangled vehicle on Facebook.

"These pictures don't do it justice. I don't know how fast that truck was going, but I do know we are very lucky to only be injured. Things could have much worse. Melissa, Jackson and Isabella were all fine. Emma has cuts to her face, a broken nose and lots of glass," according to his post. "I have a couple cracked ribs and a lacerated spleen. Long term everyone will be okay, but it's been a rough night. We all had seat belts on, which was not the case with one of the other passengers."

A GoFoundMe account was set up to help the Hemenway family. If you want to donate to it, click here.

After Sherman was arrested, authorities found a gun inside his car. It had been reported stolen.

A similar crash at 75th Street and Roe Avenue in 2013 claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. That man was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the charge was reduced as part of a plea deal. Roy Lee Maney was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

The victim's family had been upset and said the plea deal was absolutely sickening.

Perhaps wanting to inoculate his office from similar criticism again Johnson County Prosecutor Steve Howe warned Tuesday that Sherman faces 3 to 10 years in prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

"They have every right to be angry and resentful of the fact that is all that is going to happen to the individual who takes their love one. It's very, very hard," Howe said.

