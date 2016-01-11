Why 3-time Super Bowl MVP should hate Chiefs

"I really got him. I could tell he was hurt!" The speaker was Jared Allen. The then-Chiefs defensive end was speaking about a hit he administered during a 2005 Chiefs-Patriots game.

"I got a clean shot at him and I was able to drive my pads right into his ribs."

The hit left Brady dazed and hurting- and the Chiefs defense knew it.

"We got excited in our huddle," one defensive player said, "We wanted to knock him out of the game."

While Brady would survive to finish the contest, he clearly wasn't himself. He threw a career-high four interceptions, as the Chiefs whipped the Patriots 26-16.

"We got some hits on him and hands in his face," said Chiefs defensive end Eric Hicks. "When you do that to any quarterback, he's going to become very average."

Brady was reportedly seen crying during the Pats flight home to Boston. Any way you look at it, it was a painful loss for the 3-time Super Bowl MVP.

"Tough day," is about all he would say after the game.

But, believe it or not, that's not the worst game Brady's had against the Chiefs. That would be the 2008 season opener, when KC safety Bernard Pollard hit Brady's knee on a blitz, knocking the superstar QB out for the entire season.

Strictly in terms of the scoreboard, last season's game was even worse, as the Chiefs hammered New England 41 to 14.

Brady threw two interceptions that night, including one that Husain Abdullah returned 39 yard for a touchdown. Brady also fumbled once while being sacked.

The Chiefs ran up 303 first-half yards, the most ever given up by a Bill Belichick coached team.

"It was just a bad performance by everybody," Brady said. "We need to make sure we never have this feeling again. We've got to figure out what we have to do better."

17 weeks later, the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

So, while Brady has a 4-2 record as a starter versus Kansas City, he also has some of his most negative football memories from this series.

No wonder former Chief Neil Smith says the Chiefs have the QB's attention.

"I think Tom Brady- in the back of his mind- is thinking, 'If I don't play my best football game, this Chiefs team could win.'"

You can see the game Sunday at 3:35 p.m. on KCTV5.

