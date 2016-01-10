Driver charged after pregnant woman delivers baby, later dies

It was a violent crash that claimed the life of a pregnant woman and brought the usually bustling intersection of 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue to a screeching halt.

It also left a newborn without his mother and a man facing serious felony charges.

Denisse Ramos, 25, died following the crash about 7 p.m. Sunday. She was 39 weeks pregnant and delivered her son on her death bed.

"We looked out the drive-thru window and saw the mangled car and truck was there," Ashley Upham remembered.

Upham was working the drive through window at Dunkin Donuts when the crash happened.

"I knew someone had to be hurt, but I never knew it could be that bad," Upham said.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly caused the crash, Raphael Sherman, 21, of Shawnee, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of reckless aggravated battery.

Police say Sherman was traveling west on 75th street near Lamar Avenue when a Prairie Village police officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation. When he didn't stop, police say they didn't chase him. Still, just up the road, Sherman reportedly ran a red light and crashed a truck where Ramos was a passenger. The truck then hit a minivan going south on Metcalf.

"Maybe he looked at his phone. I don't know why he ran a red light," Jayla Wilson, Sherman's sister commented.

Wilson said her brother was running late for work and was going to stop by their mother's house first.

He never made it. Wilson and her mother got the call her brother had been arrested about an hour later. Wilson says she has no idea why her brother wouldn't stop for police.

"He had nothing on him. He's never been in trouble. Ever," Wilson stated.

Six people were taken to the hospital, including Ramos.

"It's hard because my brother is my best friend, and I know this is not something he intentionally meant to hurt someone or himself. I send my condolences to the family," Wilson said.

