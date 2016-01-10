Weather Blog: Cold air brings brutal wind chills across Kansas City area

It's a frigid cold start to this Sunday morning and unfortunately we aren't going to see much improvement throughout the day.

Under sunny skies this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 20s with a gusty southwest wind. You factor the wind into that temperature and it will be feeling like the single digits through the afternoon.

Tonight, gusty winds will ease as temperatures overnight fall into the teens.

We're in for a wild ride on the temperature roller coaster this week. Monday will bring highs near 40° but a cold front on Tuesday will drop our afternoon highs back into the 20s.

