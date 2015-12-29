Molestation charges dropped against church leader with history of child sex abuse

Charges have been dropped against a deaf church leader who is accused of molesting a church goer with disabilities.

Prosecutors are refusing to discuss the decision involving a convicted sex offender.

Rodney Sexton had been charged in Johnson County with aggravated sexual battery. Sexton was initially accused of molesting a 31-year-old man who is deaf and functions at the level of an 8-year-old child.

On Tuesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe dropped the charges against Sexton. This was just a day after Sexton made his first court appearance.

The mother of the 31-year old is furious at Howe and his office.

"Disappointed is way past the word," the woman said. "We want action. We want somebody to take action."

The mother said there was an adult witness to the abuse and Sexton sent her an apology text. She said her son needs to be protected and not victimized again.

The woman is angry and upset that Sexton could be a church leader and teach at Metropolitan Community College's Maple Woods campus for years despite being convicted in the 1980s on sex charges involving a child when Sexton worked at the Kansas School of the Deaf.

Church officials refused comment on Tuesday. MCC officials would not discuss Tuesday whether Sexton listed his conviction on his job application.

"We are investigating the recent series of events and once we have more information we can assess the matter," Christina Medina, a spokeswoman for MCC, said in an email to KCTV5.

Sexton began working for the community college five years ago. The community college didn't do a criminal background check when Sexton was hired because he was a part-time employee.

The checks are now done on part-time employees in addition to those previously performed on full-time employees.

Sexton wouldn't open his door when KCTV5 went to his home on Tuesday. His attorney said Tuesday that his client is innocent and horrified by the media coverage.

