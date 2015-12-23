Wanted: Rezzaire Martin

Rezzaire Martin is wanted on a Jackson County, MO, warrant for sex offender registration violation; and three Jackson County, MO, probation violation warrants for sex offender registration violation, sexual assault and burglary.

The Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline said the original sex offense occurred during 2010 in Kansas City, MO, and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of Northeast 57th Place and North Norton Place in Kansas City, MO, but his current whereabouts is unknown.

Martin is a registered sex offender in Jackson County, MO, and Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline said he should be considered dangerous.

