Injuries and Pro-Bowlers, a mixed bag for the Chiefs

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. Those aren't just the opening lines of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, it's an apt description for what's happening with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The best of times - the Chiefs will have plenty of representation in this year's Pro Bowl.

The worst of times - the injuries continue to mount for the team as they announce star outside linebacker Tamba Hali has a broken thumb.

"Tamba Hali broke his right thumb during the ball game in Baltimore. (Will he play?) We don't know that right now. We're just starting with him this morning, rehab-wise, and he's going to be day-to-day," Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said.

It's just another day for the Chiefs. If Hali can't play, it'll be "next man up" once again.

Free safety and cancer survivor Eric Berry is among those included on the Pro Bowl squad.

"I guess you can say that kind of refocused me, everything that happened in the past," Berry said.

This will be the fourth Pro Bowl in six seasons for Berry. It follows an off-seasons he'll never forget.

"I kind of brainwashed myself from the get-go, just that I was going to be where I was and better throughout the whole process. I just kind of started mentally picturing myself where I wanted to be. I just focused on that every day and just kept striving for it every day," Berry said.

"You think about it. When he first started, he had no hair. The medicine that he had taken had disrupted his whole body. He was able to come back and I kind of joked about it, but was serious, the more his hair grew back, the stronger his body became as he went. Here he is today as a Pro Bowl player," Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid commented.

Berry's play and Pro Bowl selection adds yet another narrative for a team with plenty, including the fact that they haven't lost since the Royals won the World Series.

